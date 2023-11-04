Posted in: Apple, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple, godzilla, Monarch, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, preview, trailer

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Opening Scene; New Images Include Godzilla

Here's the opening scene from Apple TV+ & Legendary Television's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and a look at Godzilla & some of its "friends."

Article Summary Apple TV+ & Legendary Television's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters released some great looks at the series as part of Godzilla Day.

New images showcase Godzilla and other monsters, like Mantleclaw and Endoswarmer, in action.

John Goodman returns in the opening scene as Monarch co-founder Bill Randa.

The streaming series dives deep into the Legendary MonsterVerse world, teasing a connected timeline and enriched lore.

If you've been looking forward to Apple TV+ & Legendary Television's Godzilla-starring live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, then we have a feeling that you were a big fan of how Friday's "Godzilla Day" turned out. We were treated to a new behind-the-scenes featurette where executive producers Chris Black & Matt Fraction and series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, and others offered insights into what viewers can expect. But that was far from all, because the day also saw the release of a new teaser and a look at the opening credits. But just to make sure that we didn't miss anything, how about a few more looks? Thanks to IGN, we have a look at John Goodman's Monarch co-founder Bill Randa back in action in the opening scene of the streaming series. But before we get to that, we have some fresh images of Godzilla and some of those "monsters" mentioned in the title – all making their debuts in either the official trailer or the opening scene: of course, our star… along with Mantleclaw, Mother Longlegs, Endoswarmer, and more.

"One of the gifts of the show being set in the Legendary MonsterVerse world is we got to take the entire timeline as a playground," shared Fraction during an interview with EW. "Since this is about the Randa family legacy, and John Goodman's character from 'Kong: Skull Island' [is] one of the founders of Monarch, we had this opportunity to go back to get John in the Bill Randa gear and to put him in the jungle, and to revisit Skull Island. It was about getting Bill Randa back in the jungle, and on the run from this crazy piece of wildlife, and kicking things off with something new and terrifying while revisiting this canonical piece of story."

With the streaming series set to hit Apple TV+ on Friday, November 17th, with its first two episodes (and dropping weekly on Fridays through January 12th), here's a look at the opening credits to Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

And here's a look at the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released earlier this week, followed by an overview of the series, the official trailer, the original teaser, and tons more:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) & Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), and with Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directing the first two episodes, the 10-episode series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction, and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman (Wandavision), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

Legendary Entertainment's "Monsterverse" is an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture's most titanic forces of nature. Witness humanity's greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, the "Monsterverse" has accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever-expanding, with the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

