Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Trailer Teases Serious Godzilla Action

We've got a midseason trailer for Apple TV+ & Legendary TV's Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell & Godzilla-starring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Article Summary Apple TV+'s 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' hits midseason with thrilling trailer.

Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell join Godzilla in a story connecting all 'Monsterverse' corners.

Midseason peek teases legacy drama and titanic battles spanning three generations.

Series linked to 'Godzilla' film franchise, with Legendary TV and star-studded cast.

If you're a fan of the big, green behemoth, then you've been having a pretty good run of things lately. On the big screen, Godzilla Minus One has been enjoying a ton of praise from film critics & viewers – with some saying it's the monster's best cinematic run ever. On the small screen, Apple TV+ & Legendary Television's Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell & Godzilla-starring live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has reached the midpoint of its first season – and is gaining new viewers and critical praise along the way. With S01E05: "The Way Out" (written by Amanda Overton) hitting streaming screens this week, we've got a new season trailer to pass along – courtesy of today's panel session during CCXP pop culture con in Brazil. But before you get a chance to check out what's still to come (with the image below offering a sense of the action still to come), the video below also touches upon how the legacy of Monarch connects every corner of the "Monsterverse."

Here's what's still ahead when Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters returns with its fifth episode on December 8th:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) & Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), and with Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directing the first two episodes, the 10-episode series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction, and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman (Wandavision), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

Legendary Entertainment's "Monsterverse" is an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture's most titanic forces of nature. Witness humanity's greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, the "Monsterverse" has accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever-expanding, with the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

