Monarch: New "Legacy of Monsters" Clips; Kurt Russell Loves Godzilla

We have new clips from Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to pass along, while Kurt Russell shares his love for Godzilla.

Article Summary Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters releases new clips from the upcoming series.

Kurt and Wyatt Russell discuss their roles on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The series - set in Legendary's MonsterVerse - showcases a family's secret legacy.

The streaming series was co-developed by Chris Black & Matt Fraction, and directed by Matt Shakman.

With only two days to go until Apple TV+ & Legendary Television's Godzilla-starring live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters comes tearing across our screens, the cast of the highly-anticipated series has been hitting the press circuit to get the word out. Making that much easier? The end of the SAG-AFTRA strike – meaning that late-night talk shows are ripe promo territory for projects about to hit. For this go-around, Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell checked in with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live to offer some additional insights into what viewers can expect. In addition, the duo shares what it was like portraying the same character in two different time periods (along with a clip that helps make their point), and Kurt makes it clear that he's got a lot of love for Godzilla.

In addition to discussing all things Godzilla, the duo discusses being members of an acting family, playing pro sports (and whether baseball players or hockey players are crazier), the family bond of everyone having seen a UFO, and what it was like for Kurt to be a "teen heartthrob." Here's a look at the interview from Tuesday night (with the clip from Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters kicking in at around the 8:35 mark) – followed by two new clips released by the streaming service:

"One of the gifts of the show being set in the Legendary MonsterVerse world is we got to take the entire timeline as a playground," shared Fraction during an interview with EW. "Since this is about the Randa family legacy, and John Goodman's character from 'Kong: Skull Island' [is] one of the founders of Monarch, we had this opportunity to go back to get John in the Bill Randa gear and to put him in the jungle, and to revisit Skull Island. It was about getting Bill Randa back in the jungle, and on the run from this crazy piece of wildlife, and kicking things off with something new and terrifying while revisiting this canonical piece of story." Here's a look back at the opening scene to the upcoming streaming series:

With the streaming series set to hit Apple TV+ on Friday, November 17th, with its first two episodes (and dropping weekly on Fridays through January 12th), here's a look at the opening credits to Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

And here's a look at the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released earlier this week, followed by an overview of the series, the official trailer, the original teaser, and tons more:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) & Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), and with Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directing the first two episodes, the 10-episode series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction, and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman (Wandavision), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

Legendary Entertainment's "Monsterverse" is an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture's most titanic forces of nature. Witness humanity's greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, the "Monsterverse" has accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever-expanding, with the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

