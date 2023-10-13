Posted in: Apple, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple, godzilla, legacy of monsters, Monarch, NYCC, preview, trailer

Monarch Trailer: Will Its "Legacy of Monsters" Finally Be Exposed?

Set to premiere on November 17th, here's the trailer for Apple TV+ & Legendary Television's Godzilla-starring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

We had a feeling that we would be getting something pretty special from Apple TV+ and Legendary Television, with their Godzilla-starring live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters getting the spotlight during the second day of New York Comic Con (NYCC 2023). And we were definitely not disappointed, with executive producers Chris Black, Matt Fraction & Tory Tunnell, executive producer & director Andy Goddard, casting director Ronna Kress, and VFX supervisor Sean Konrad taking part in a special conversation about the upcoming streaming series – and they didn't come empty-handed. Along with a new key art poster that puts Godzilla front and center (looks like someone has a pretty good agent), we have an official trailer that does an impressive job of stitching together the threads we've been given when it comes to the secret organization Monarch. But if we're being honest? It's Kurt Russell's line about the world being on fire and needing some help before you-know-who appears that sold us on a series we were already sold on.

With the streaming series set to hit Apple TV+ on Friday, November 17th, with its first two episodes (and dropping weekly on Fridays through January 12th), here's a look at the official trailer & series overview for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – Images, Overviews & More!

Co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) & Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), and with Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directing the first two episodes, the 10-episode series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Now, here's an updated look at our image gallery for Apple TV+ & Legendary Television's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

And here's a look back at the official teaser for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction, and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman (Wandavision), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

Legendary Entertainment's "Monsterverse" is an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture's most titanic forces of nature. Witness humanity's greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, the "Monsterverse" has accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever-expanding, with the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

