Monk Checks In: Tony Shalhoub Reprises Award-Winning Role for Charity

Proving you can't keep a good germophobe down, Tony Shalhoub returned to his Monk roots Monday night for Seth MacFarlane's (Family Guy, The Orville) At-Home Variety Show for Peacock. In the mini-episode "Mr. Monk Shelters In Place", Shalhoub's Adrian Monk isn't exactly finding the current quarantine time a particularly fun one. All of those health recommendations we've been told over the past two months? Here's how Monk's mind processes the words: washing his hands for 25 minutes, getting those pesky spots out of his produce, irradiating his mail, making sure his gloves have gloves, keeping safe space between himself and his laptop. You know: Monk being Monk. Fans even get to see some familiar faces: Traylor Howard's Natalie Teeger, Ted Levine's Capt. Stottlemeyer, and Jason Gray-Stanford's Randy Disher.

Kicking off Monday evening and scheduled to run for four weeks, MacFarlane's At-Home Variety Show features stars from NBCUniversal programming raising awareness and fundraising for Feeding America, Americares, and United Way, three national non-profit organizations with existing and immediate on-the-ground efforts supporting those who have been impacted by the pandemic. In addition, the organizations look to aid Essential Workers on the job as well as at home with critical services and supplies.

Each installment will hit at around the 10-minute mark and airs at 7 pm ET, with an amazing roster of names contributing their talents to the cause. Some of those participating include Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Kate Berlant, The Bella Twins, D'Arcy Carden, Kate del Castillo, Todd Chrisley, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, Eugenio Derbez, Beth Dover, Terry Dubrow, John Early, Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Feherty, Ben Feldman, Luis Fonsi, Will Forte, Soleil Moon Frye, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jenny Hagel, Chelsea Handler, and Kevin Hart.

Did everyone's brains take a second to take a breath? Good, because viewers can also expect to see Sean Hayes, Ed Helms, John Michael Higgins, Dulé Hill, Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Alyssa Limperis, Tara Lipinski, Mario Lopez, Jane Lynch, Mary McCormack, Christopher Meloni, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Paul Nassif, Ne-Yo, Sierra Teller Ornelas, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Amy Poehler, Ana María Polo, Carlos Ponce, James Roday, Emmy Rossum, Craig Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Mike Schur, Lilly Singh, Mary Sohn, Team USA Athletes, Joe Lo Truglio, Eva Victor, Jean Villepique, Mark Wahlberg, David Wain, Johnny Weir, Larry Wilmore, and (believe it or not) more.