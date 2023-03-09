Did The Flash Save Its Best Key Art Poster for Last? S09E06 Preview Along with the promo for S09E06 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky," we have the best key art poster released yet for The CW's The Flash.

After checking in with Javicia Leslie earlier today regarding all of the "Arrowverse" & Batwoman-related goodness contained within S09E05 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2," we have something very cool & unexpected to pass along regarding the ninth & final season ofThe CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash. We know that new key art being released, while cool, isn't usually a "stop the presses"-type moment. But in this case, we need to point out that after nine seasons of some really great poster looks at the series, they may have saved the best for last. In what might be a perfect mash-up of the comic book and small screen universes, here's an amazingly impressive look at "The Final Run" (followed by a look at the promo for S09E06 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky"):

The Flash S09E06 Overview, Images & Promo

The Flash Season 9 Episode 6 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky": LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra's (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and Team Flash work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode, written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).