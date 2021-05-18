Monsters at Work Preview: Laughter Is What Mike & Sulley Are After

The last time we checked in with Disney+ and Pixar series Monsters at Work, we were getting a look at MIFT (Monsters Inc. Facilities Team) in honor of World Facilities Management Day. Now, viewers are getting a sneak peek at a series that finds "Monsters Inc." heroes James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) (along with a return by Bonnie Hunt's Ms. Flint) training the next generation of monsters to tap into their inner-comedians and pranksters. Basically, laughter is what they're after- which we're not sure vibes too well with what Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman) is after.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for Disney+'s Monsters at Work, set to premiere on July 2:

Now here's a look back at the full line-up thanks to previously-released character profile images- and what better way to kick things off than with our terrible twosome?

Mike & Sulley (Crystal & Goodman): Kicking off one day after the end of the film, Monsters at Work finds Sulley just beginning his run as company CEO- with Mike right by his side.

Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman): So what so you do when you graduate at the top of your class at Monsters University and you're ready to become a professional Scarer- just in time to find out that "scares" were so ten years ago. That's the situation Tylor finds himself in as he's temporarily reassigned to MIFT to learn to become a Jokester.

Fritz (Henry Winkler): Otherwise known as "the scatterbrained" boss of Tylor's MIFT team.

Val Little (Mindy Kaling): To call Val an "enthusiastic" member of MIFT would be like… well, let's just say that you should probably keep the caffeine away from Val.

Cutter (Alanna Ubach): "An officious rule follower" who could be a dream to Mike & Sulley or their worst nightmare.

Duncan (Lucas Neff): A bit of a schemer and an "opportunistic" plumber.