Monsters: Erik Menendez Criticizes Ryan Murphy's "Dishonest Portrayal"

Erik Menendez posted a statement calling out Netflix and Ryan Murphy for Monsters offering a "dishonest portrayal" of his and Lyle's case.

As you know, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story examines another high-profile murder case that captivated the nation in the '90s. Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny portray parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, with newcomers Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch taking on the key roles of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez – a family that had much more going on beneath the surface than their "picture-perfect" family facade could ever hide.

In August 1989, José and Kitty were found dead, victims of multiple gunshots in what was first believed to be a mob-related killing. Seven months later, the brothers were arrested after Erik confessed to his psychologist. The prosecution alleged that the killing was a premeditated plan on the brothers' part that was motivated by greed, while the defense alleged that Lyle and Erik killed their parents out of fear for their lives and a lifetime of abuse at the hands of their parents. The brothers would be convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Now, Erik is weighing in on Murphy's take on his family and the murder trial – and he is not a fan. "I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant likes rampant in the show," he shared in a statement posted on Lyle's Facebook page. "I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say; I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent."

"It is sad for me to know that Netflix's dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward — back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women. Those awful lies have been disrupted and exposed by countless brave victims over the last two decades who have broken through their personal shame and bravely spoken out. So now Murphy shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and of me and disheartening slander." he continued.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – A Look at Who's Who

Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny star as parents Jose and Kitty Menendez, with newcomers Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch portraying brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez. Nathan Lane joins the cast as investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, who covered the trials for Vanity Fair. Ari Graynor plays Leslie Abramson, one of the most prominent Los Angeles defense attorneys in the '80s and '90s who becomes lead counsel for Erik Menendez. Leslie Grossman plays Judalon Smyth, a former patient and mistress of Erik Menendez's therapist, Dr. Jerome Oziel, who found herself entangled in the Menendez case — and who ultimately played a key role in Lyle and Erik's arrests.

Dallas Roberts' Dr. Jerome Oziel is the self-protective and not-entirely-by-the-book therapist who Erik Menendez sees after the murder of his parents. Jason Butler Harner's Les Zoeller is the Beverly Hills PD detective in charge of the Menendez murders case. A to-the-point, logical man in search of the truth. Enrique Murciano's Carlos Baralt is an Americanized Cuban immigrant, professor, and lawyer. He's the uncle of Lyle and Erik, brother-in-law to Jose Menendez, and the executor of the Menendez will. In addition, the season stars Michael Gladis as Tim Rutten, Drew Powell as Detective Tom Linehan, Charlie Hall as Craig Cignarelli, Gil Ozeri as Dr. William Vicary, Jeff Perry as Peter Hoffman, Tessa Auberjonois as Dr. Laurel Oziel, Tanner Stine as Perry Berman, Larry Clarke as Brian Andersen, Jade Pettyjohn as Jamie Pisarcik, and Marlene Forte as Marta Cano.

Alexis Martin Woodall ("Dahmer," American Horror Story, Feud), Eric Kovtun ("Dahmer," The Watcher, Ratched), David McMillan ("Dahmer"), Louise Shore (Lessons in Chemistry, American Crime Story), and Carl Franklin ("Dahmer," Good Behavior) serve as executive producers alongside Murphy and Brennan.

