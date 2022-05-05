Moon Knight: Did A Tweet Undercut Marvel Studios' Emmy Options?

So here's a look behind the curtain when it comes to the Emmy Awards. For a series to be considered a "limited series" and be considered for a nomination in that category, the rules state that "the program must tell a complete, non-recurring story, and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons." So let's use Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Loki as an example (you'll understand why in a minute). Originally, the Tom Hiddleston-starring series was going to be submitted for consideration as "Best Limited Series"- that is, until that post-credits scene revealed that a second season was on the way. So that meant it could only be considered for "Best Drama." This year, the studio & streamer have two series they're submitting for "Best Limited Series": the Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye and the Oscar Isaac-starring (and recently wrapped) Moon Knight. That might be one of the reasons everyone is speaking so vaguely about the future with no definite on the record. But like we've seen so many times before, an errant tweet may have torpedoed the plans for the latter.

Up until now, the Jeremy Slater-created series was being sold as a limited series but that all changed earlier this week. As you'll see below, a tweet was sent out from Marvel Studios sharing the trailer for the "epic series finale." Nothing wrong there, right? But then the tweet was pulled and a new one was posted that swapped "series" for "season." Yeah, now that could be a problem. Because even though no official word on a second season has been released, the fact that a post from an official account implies that there's more Moon Knight to come could be a serious Emmys rules issue because press & marketing materials are taken into consideration. If that happens, then Moon Knight would shift to "Best Drama" where it would face both stiff competition from a number of shows as well as the perceived voting bias academy members have towards genre shows.