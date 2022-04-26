Moon Knight E05 Answers Questions, Reveals Secrets & Disobeys Hippos

With tomorrow marking the penultimate episode of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX"), Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird) & May Calamawy (Ramy)-starring Moon Knight, viewers were left with a whole ton to process heading into this week's Mohamed Diab-directed and Rebecca Kirsch & Matthew Orton-written fifth chapter. But if you thought last week left you scratching a hole in your head trying to figure out what's next, series creator, writer & EP Jeremy Slater wants to make it clear that "the big one" was on its way- and apparently, it's bringing answers with it. "A new ['Moon Knight'] drops at midnight, and it's the big one. Questions will be answered. Secrets will be revealed. Hippos will be disobeyed," Slater set out in a tweet. "My pal [Becky Kirsch] (THE EXORCIST) is one of the best writers I know, and she knocked this one out of the park. It's time to get weird."

Now here's a look at Slater's tweet from earlier today hyping up what's to come:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy is the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and executive producer alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.