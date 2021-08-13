Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke on His Character's Look, Marvel Studios Vibe

Back at the beginning of July, Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX') and Ethan Hawke (Sinister, The Good Lord Bird) checked in from production on Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action series Moon Knight in Hungary via travel & culture vlogger Máté Szabi's Instagram post. This time around, we're getting a much more "official" update courtesy on Hawke and late-night host Seth Meyers. Checking in from the production in Budapest, Hawke was asked what made working on the MCU series different from his past work and without missing a beat? It's the NDAs, joking he "had to sign like 10,000 NDAs about what I would and would not say" before joking further (we think?) that he has no interest in abiding by them. Describing the sets as "mind-boggling" and the action as "conjuring ancient gods and we're fighting for good and evil", Hawke was impressed by the overall quality of the production (as if he was being transported to an "alternate universe". As for Hawke's look, Meyers joked that he was looking like infamous cult leader David Koresh but Hawke revealed that Koresh was the inspiration for the look. Oh, and make sure to stick around for how a cup of coffee and The Good Lord Bird brought Hawke and Isaac together.

Here's a look at Hawke's virtual one-on-one with Meyers, where they also discuss getting fake IDs when Hawke was younger as well as his new graphic novel Meadowlark: A Coming-of-Age Crime Story:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ethan Hawke Credits Oscar Isaac for His Casting in Marvel's Moon Knight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7ZBoYlywbs)

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Hawke is expected to portray the series' main villain though it is still not clear who that might be (fellow mercenary-turned-villain Bushman could be a possibility but nothing is been confirmed). Here's a look back at the first Instagram post showing Isaac in full-on, ass-kicking training mode:

During an interview with The Ringer earlier this year, Hawke made it pretty clear that three big reasons why he chose to join the Moon Knight cast were his desire to work with Isaac and Diab (his first two), and that the series was focusing on one of Marvel Comics' lesser-known superhero (the "trifecta" reason). "Well, it's where I'm at as an actor. A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohamed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. I've seen a couple of his movies and wanted to work with him anyway. I had a meeting with him about another project of his own. And a lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to," Hawke said during the interview.

Hawke continued, "Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks," he continued. "And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right? Mohammed's gonna do a good job, he's a serious person. I don't know if you guys have seen his films, but he's a serious artist and you have to speak to your time, right? You can't pretend you don't live in the time period that you live in. You have to try to make your time period better." Here's a look at the interview – with Moon Knight talk starting at the 3:35 mark:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ethan Hawke on Working With Denzel Washington and Richard Linklater | The Watch (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kV9ICe6Plbs&feature=youtu.be)

