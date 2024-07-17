Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, fx, hulu, ryan murphy

American Horror Story: FX Boss on Season 13, Murphy Setting Schedule

While American Horror Story Season 13 is happening, FX boss John Landgraf made it clear that Ryan Murphy sets the schedule for his shows.

It's been a little less than three months since the season finale of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and Showrunner Halley Feiffer's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate hit our screens. Being an AHS fan, you know what it's time for now, don't you? Yup, it's time to start speculating about what American Horror Story Season 13 could be about and when it might hit our screens. FX Networks' John Landgraf had a bit of intel to share on that very topic while speaking with The Wrap regarding how well The Bear, Shōgun, and other FX shows did during today's Emmy Awards nominations. While the interview noted that Season 13 was in the works, Landgraf made it clear that Murphy sets the schedule for his shows – joking, "Ryan Murphy, really, he's the one that pretty much decides and announces the dates on all of his shows. He's his own studio."

Ryan Murphy's Non-American Horror Story Horror Series: Grotesquerie

We've been keeping everyone updated on Murphy & Murphy Productions' upcoming Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Lesley Manville (The Crown), and NFL Star Travis Kelce-starring Grotesquerie, a new horror series hitting FX this fall – and a series that sold us with its very first teaser – and the behind-the-scenes looks have only added to our interest.

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

