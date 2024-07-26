Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, preview, season 7, The Rookie

The Rookie: Despite Social Media Post, Season 7 Has 2 Rookies, Not 3

It looks like Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie Season 7 will have two rookies, not three.

With filming for the seventh season already underway and a big panel presentation set for San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) this Saturday, things are looking mighty good in the universe of Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. Earlier this month, we learned that Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher were set as the newest rookies for the upcoming season – keeping with Hawley's previous comment/tease that there could be more than one rookie coming onto the show. But recently, there were some social media rumblings that a third rookie could be joining the team with Season 7 – but it looks like that won't be the case. In the latest edition of Matt's Inside Line, a fan asked for some clarification/details on the matter. It turns out the individual "misspoke/mistyped" and that there will only be two rookies this season.

Don't forget that the hit series is set for a San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) panel presentation in the Indigo Ballroom this Saturday, July 27th (1:45 pm – 2:45 pm PT) – with Fillion, Winter, O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Shawn Ashmore, and Lisseth Chavez listed as attending to "discuss the evolution of the action-packed drama ahead of its seventh season."

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the upcoming season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

