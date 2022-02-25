Moon Knight Images Highlight Konshu & May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly

As viewers inch closer to the "less than a month away" mark until next month's premiere of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring live-action Moon Knight, viewers are being treated to two new images from the project. In the first image, we get a much better (and scarily intimidating) look at Konshu. Following that, we get a chance to see May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly in a scene with Isaac's Steven Grant/Marc Spector. Here's a look at both previews, followed by a look back at the official trailer and more:

Here's a preview for the upcoming series, including the Super Bowl TV spot, preview images, series overview & official trailer:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.