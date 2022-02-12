Moon Knight… Mr. Knight, It You're Nasty; Declan Shalvey Responds

With Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring live-action series Moon Knight set to hit the streets on March 30, viewers are getting a sneak preview of what they can expect in the form of an exclusive image of Isaac's suited Mr. Knight (who returned in 2014's Volume 7 of the comic book run drawn by artist Declan Shalvey as the look adopted as a police consultant). "He's brutal," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed in an interview with Empire set to go live next week. "It's been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we're able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, 'We're gonna pull back on this, right?' No. We're not pulling back. There's a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight." Now here's the big question. Is the release of the image today a sign of a teaser to come on Super Bowl Sunday? Hmmm…

Now with all of that build-up, here's a look at Empire sharing a look at the exclusive image of "Mr. Knight" via Twitter:

And here's a look at Shalvey's reaction to seeing his artwork come to life:

Hello Mr. Knight…

Seriously, this is NUTS. I drew something out of my brain, and now it's a real thing in a TV show…?

Such a surreal feeling… I can't quite describe it.#MoonKnight #MrKnight pic.twitter.com/8KQTCsuZDs — Declan Shalvey (@declanshalvey) February 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at two of the special Moon Knight-themed covers hitting next week, and we're just going to say it now that we're all about artist Bill Sienkiewicz's take:

Embrace the chaos. #MoonKnight is here to shake up the MCU, and he's on the cover of Empire's new issue – with brand new Oscar Isaac and Kevin Feige interviews, world-exclusive new images, and much more. On sale Thurs 17 Feb. READ MORE: https://t.co/E5s7iXmvzU pic.twitter.com/CRLgroXTpZ — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the official trailer, with Disney+'s Moon Knight set to premiere on March 30th:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studio as the producing studio.