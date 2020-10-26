Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Reportedly in Negotiations to Star

Okay, until we get an official confirmation from "The Mouse" we might have to take this news with a grain of salt considering Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, Perry Mason) is still denying the She-Hulk casting news ("That actually isn't a real thing and it's like a press release that's gotten out of hand. It's totally not — I've been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it's not actually a thing, unfortunately"). Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported from sources that Oscar Isaac (Dune) would be jumping from the "Star Wars" universe to the Marvel Universe, with the actor in negotiations to take the lead in the live-action Moon Knight series.

Isaac would be stepping into the role of Marc Spector- though as fans of the comic book series know, which iteration of Spector still remains to be seen as the series is still very early in the production process. The project is still searching for a director and working on a production start date (Marvel had no comment about the report).

Last summer, Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel. Since that time, we've learned (and confirmed) newcomer Iman Vellani to lead Ms. Marvel, joining directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon.