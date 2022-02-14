Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Wanted to Do "Something Really F***ing Nutty"

With Disney+ & Marvel Studios releasing a new preview for their Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring live-action Moon Knight during Sunday night's Super Bowl, excitement over the series is beginning to take on epic proportions. Now, Isaac is explaining what it was about the project that convinced him to return to another major franchise. "Often on these big movies it can feel like you're building the plane on the runway," Isaac explained during a recent interview with Empire. "The idea of getting back to 'handmade' films, character studies… I was desperate for that feeling." But after reading the script and gaining a better sense of what the focus of the series was to be, Isaac saw the potential to blend the best of both worlds. "It ['Moon Knight'] felt 'handmade," Isaac continued. "And it's the first legitimate Marvel character-study since Iron Man. I thought, 'Maybe I can hijack this thing. Maybe this is the chance to do something really fucking nutty on a major stage.'"

For Isaac, it was his character Steven Grant's dealing with his dissociative identity disorder in the middle of his world being turned upside down that drew him to the part. "What I love most about this thing is that it's an exploration of a mind that doesn't know itself. A human being that doesn't know his own brain. I found that really moving: what the mind is capable of as far as survival," Isaac explained. "But the workload was massive: the technical challenge of embodying these different characters, physically, the way I manifest my body… It required a lot of energy."

"He's brutal," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed in an interview with Empire set to go live next week. "It's been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we're able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, 'We're gonna pull back on this, right?' No. We're not pulling back. There's a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight." So without further ado, here's a look at all of the "aspects" of Isaac's Stephen Grant in the following preview:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer, with Disney+'s Moon Knight set to premiere on March 30th:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.