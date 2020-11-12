Moonbase 8 Preview: Rook's Homesick, Cap's Obsessed & Skip Suits Up

If you loved the first episode of Showtime's new lunar comedy Moonbase 8, you're in luck because the series continues with the second episode hitting the airwaves Sunday night. Luckily, Showtime is here to give the people what they want, with clips from the next episode up on YouTube along with a new trailer. In case you missed it, the series premiere is available to watch for free right now on YouTube.

In the first clip from life on the Moonbase, we see Skip (Fred Armisen) implement a new suit procedure in hopes of living up to the legacy of his father, NASA scientist Dr. Henai Sr. Of course, he chooses the very simple method of choreographing it to the well-known Indian polyrhythms. If you didn't have to Google that to know what he was talking about, good for you! If you were just as lost as the crew members though…you do have company. Lowkey, this whole bit reminds me of sitting through music theory classes taught by some rather eccentric professors, complete with the glazed-over clueless expressions from the class.

The next Moonbase clip showcases Tim Heidecker's Rook as he says a prayer over the meal – complete with NASA mugs. He does mention sweet potato soup that's potentially spicy but not too spicy, and it has me both hungry and weirded out. That pouch does not look like nearly enough food for the three of them – is this episode about them running low on rations? Is that why they're down to maybe spicy sweet potato soup?

Moonbase 8 season 1, episode 2 "Rats": Rook's video correspondence with his family leads to a serious case of homesickness that has him contemplating leaving the team. Meanwhile, Cap becomes obsessed with catching a prowler and Skip comes up with some creative solutions to help the team suit up more efficiently.

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA's Moon Base Simulator, MOONBASE 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Fred Armisen), Rook (Tim Heidecker) and their leader Cap (John C. Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances force the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they're cut out for space travel.