Motherland: Fort Salem S03E02 Sneak Peeks: M/Anacostia; Raelle/Scylla

Yesterday, we shared a look at the official preview images and trailer for the next episode of Freeform & Eliot Laurence's (Claws) Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Taylor Hickson & Amalia Holm-starring Motherland: Fort Salem. But with a day to go until S03E02 "The Price of Work" hits screens (check out our review of S03E01 here), we also have three new preview clips to pass along. In the first, M (Ess Hödlmoser) and Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) investigate President Wade's (Sheryl Lee Ralph) connection to Alban Hearst (Bob Frazer) and The Camarilla. Following that, Raelle (Hickson) promises Scylla (Holm) that they will go away together someday soon. And finally, Hearst makes a discovery in the Camarilla's search for the Mycelium.

Now here's a look at those three clips, followed by additional intel on this week's episode and the final season:

Here's a look at the preview images, overview & trailer for Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem S03E02 "The Price of Work":

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2 "The Price of Work": The group seeks sanctuary in the mysterious Cession. The Unit learns the Camarilla is directly targeting the Mycelium, inspiring them to strike back. Petra and Anacostia work to determine President Wade's allegiance. Written by Brian Studler.

In the following featurette After The Storm: Season 3, Episode 1, Hickson, Williams, Sutton and Laurence discuss what's in store for each character as the series enters its thrilling final chapter:

The end of season 2 of "Motherland: Fort Salem" left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée. In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil), and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members. Executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Brian Studler, and Tracey Jeffrey, the series will mark its return for its third & final season on Tuesday, June 21, at 10 pm EDT/PDT.