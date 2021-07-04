Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 E03 Preview: The Top Brass Test Raelle

Our two biggest takeaways from the previous episode of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem? First, that we definitely need to see more of Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) and Scylla (Amalia Holm) as a team (sorry, Raelle). And speaking of one of our main trio of military witches, our second takeaway is that Raelle (Taylor Hickson) appears to have become some kind of "witch atomic bomb" that has a ton of interesting potential for the season. And both storylines (and more) look to be in play with this week's episode "A Tiffany" as Raelle prepares for a demonstration of her powers for the military brass- putting Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) in the odd position of being on the sidelines and not in the spotlight. Meanwhile, Anacostia and Scylla continue infiltrating a Camarilla sect while Tally (Jessica Sutton) digs deeper into what her dreams could mean. All of that and more awaiting you in the following preview images, episode overview, promo, and sneak previews for this week's chapter:

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, Episode 3 "A Tiffany": Raelle prepares to show her ability to the top brass, while Abigail struggles with her new role. Tally begins to question her unsettling dreams. Anacostia and Scylla form a plan to infiltrate the enemy further. Written by Kay Reindl and Erin Maher.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2, Episode 3 Promo | Out of Control (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6_rKOeTGbo)

But that's not all because Freeform also released three previews highlighting main storylines in play this week:

In advance of the Season 2 premiere, Freeform launched an interactive "Witch Test" website in support of Motherland: Fort Salem. Fans will be given five tests, ranging from vocal tests to perception tests. The tests will analyze if a viewer is a "witch" or a "civilian." Those deemed a witch will then take the oath and get a digital medallion. So if you think you have the blood of our great witch ancestors, take the test: Motherlandwitchtest.com.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Promo: Return of The Camarilla | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgtY26HhPIQ)

In the anticipated second season of "MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM," premiering summer 2021, Raelle, Tally and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters, the Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won't stop until all witches are exterminated?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Announcement | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHCyb5tLum8)

Written and created by Laurence, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renee. Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl, and Bryan Q. Miller serving as executive producers. Joining the cast this season are Victor Webster (Workin' Moms), Mellany Barros (Chad), Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew), Ess Hödlmoser (The Boys), and Arlen Aguayo (The Good Doctor).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Promo: A Different Way | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEPj3KWjPa4)

Webster's Blanton Silver is Vice President of the United States. When his daughter is discovered to be a witch, Silver tries to adjust to her newfound identity. Barros' Penelope Silver is the only child of the Vice President who accidentally discovers she is a witch. She is enthusiastic, passionate, yet overwhelmed while she navigates this shift from civilian to military life. Akilla's Gregorio is a male witch from the upper echelons of military witch society (like Abigail). He has huge opinions about how male witches are treated in a female-dominant witch army- and makes them known. Hödlmoser plays M, a second-year soldier in War College who is very protective of our Unit, and any witch in their coven. Aguayo's Nicte is someone from Alder's past who helped shape her into who she is now.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.