Mr. McMahon: Netflix, "Tiger King" EP Preview Vince McMahon Docuseries

Set for September 25th, Chris Smith (Tiger King) and Bill Simmons shine a spotlight on Vince McMahon in the Netflix docuseries Mr. McMahon.

On September 25th, Netflix and director Chris Smith (Tiger King) will roll out a six-episode docuseries that we're sure will get much more than the professional wrestling community buzzing. With Mr. McMahon, Smith looks to "pull back the curtain to reveal the true Vince McMahon obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world." Executive-produced by Smith and Bill Simmons, the docuseries chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon – the controversial businessman and co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE – previously known as "World Wrestling Federation, aka WWF). Over the course of the series, the focus will cover the moves that McMahon made to turn the WWE/WWF from the small-times to the big leagues – and the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation.

"Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind," Smith shared with the streaming service in an interview that went live with the release of the key art poster and premiere date. It will be fascinating to see who Smith spoke with over the course of more than 200 hours worth of interviews – from McMahon's family members and business associates to some of the most well-known names in the professional wrestling business and to the journalists who uncovered the allegations against McMahon. But the biggest spotlight will be on what McMahon himself had to say during his interview sessions – which took place prior to his resigning from the company earlier this year. An interesting note: the docuseries will be hitting at the end of September, less than six months before Netflix becomes the exclusive home to WWE Raw (which currently airs on USA Network, the new home for WWE SmackDown in 2025).

