Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani on Her Road to Becoming a Superhero

It's hard to believe it but we're now only less than a month away until Disney+, Marvel Studios, and head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel hits streaming screens. Recently, we've been looking at the reasons why changing Kamala Khan's powers from how they were in the comics universe made much more sense in the context of the MCU. This time around, we're going behind the scenes with a featurette that takes viewers from the Zoom call where Vellani learned she would be playing Kamala to the set as she begins living that superhero life.

Now here's a look at Vellani revealing what the path to being a "superhero" has been like, along with the cast & crew explaining why Vellani is perfect as Kamala Khan:

Created by Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Vellani's Khan aka Ms. Marvel is also set to appear in future MCU films (such as the upcoming The Marvels). Now here's a look at the newest teaser (with Disney+ & Marvel Studios' live-action Ms. Marvel premiering on June 8):

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled to hit on June 8th.