Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani on Season 2 Hopes, Kevin Feige & More

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani on wanting to continue Kamala Khan's story with a second season, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, and more.

Article Summary Iman Vellani hopes to continue Kamala Khan's story with Ms. Marvel Season 2.

Vellani has dialed back on bombarding Kevin Feige with comic-related queries - for now.

The season finale on Disney+'s Ms. Marvel introduced the concept of mutants, hinting at X-Men connections.

Both Vellani and series head writer Bisha K. Ali share insights on that MCU game-changing moment.

There was a whole lot to like about Marvel Studios' Brie Larson, Iman Vellani & Teyonah Parris-starring The Marvels (if you haven't seen it yet, then you definitely should), but Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel was who stood out to us the most. But much of that has to do with how much we loved the first season of Disney+'s Ms. Marvel. Naturally, that brings up the obvious question – can we expect to see more of Marvel's merry mutant (more on that in a minute) in the streaming series side of the MCU? Vellani discussed that very topic during an event for the opening of the film.

Speaking with THR, Vellani offered a very practical & sensible reason why she dialed back on messaging Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about comics-related matters (remember the Earth-616 back-and-forth they had?). "I'm trying not to give him a hard time right now until I get [Ms. Marvel] season two, and then maybe I'll email him another 72 questions. Yeah, I'm taking it easy. If he says the MCU is [Earth-] 616, I'll let him believe that," Vellani shared. But what about that Season 2 that Vellani mentioned? Is she getting good vibes about another run? "I am patient, and honestly, I hope all the love that Kamala is getting from this movie inspires people to be more vocal about wanting a season two," Vellani explained. "I would absolutely love to continue this story, and Kamala and her entire community have so much story left to tell. I want to see Bruno [Matt Lintz] again. I want to see Nakia [Yasmeen Fletcher] again, and that's just me. So it would be really amazing to have a season two, and there's so many different directions we can go with it."

When Iman Vellani & "Ms. Marvel" Opened MCU Door to Mutants, X-Men

As you know, Kamala's (Vellani) powers evolved over the course of the season as more intel about them was revealed. The bangle wasn't the source of her power, just a way of activating the power that was already inside of her. Deeper into the series, Kamala's told that she's a supernatural being known as a djinn. But in S01E06: "No Normal," her friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) has an even bigger reveal, telling her that there is something different in her genes… "like a mutation." At that point, you can hear the brief clip from the X-Men: The Animated Series theme song play after Bruno's comment and before Kamala responds. In honor of the comics getting in line with the MCU, we have a look at what Vellani and head writer Bisha K. Ali had to share about opening the door to mutants in the MCU (paving the way for the X-Men), what it was like holding onto the secret, and more.

Iman Vellani, Bisha K. Ali Discuss That MCU Game-Changing Moment

Describing it as the "best day of my life," head writer Bisha K. Ali revealed that bringing mutants into the conversation wasn't a plan that was in play from the start. "It wasn't from the beginning [of the show]. With Marvel, something's always a moving piece, and we're trying to solve this question of, 'If any of [Kamala's family] put the bangle on, would they have powers?' The answer was always no, from a character perspective, no." So having Kamala's genetics different from her family not only served the series' storyline but it also "fit into the logic of the wider MCU."

And what about Vellani? Well, let's just say that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige's attention was clearly gotten with an all-caps email regarding the "X-Men" tease. "They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out. I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I'm so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email," Vellani revealed. "I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it's happening in our show is crazy." And if there's one person who understands the potential ramifications of the reveal, it's the Ms. Marvel star. "People are going to lose their minds. They're going to lose everything. I did. It's truly a really big deal."

In fact, her excitement didn't exactly make filming the season an easy undertaking. "It took a really long time to film that scene because any time Matt [Lintz] would say that word, I'd start giggling. I think we got the one take. The one you see in the episode is one of two that we got where I was mildly serious," Vellani explained. "It was really, really, really difficult. I think we have so many outtakes of me just breaking because I was so excited and giddy over this." As for Ali, the game-changer was the kind of thing her teenage self could've never imagined. "I feel so excited as a viewer of my show. The Bisha teen fan girl in me is like, 'I can't believe it.' And the fact that it's Kamala — it's her. It's like her wildest dream already came true over the show [gaining powers], but then we just gave her one more bit of the dream. It's incredible. I'm overjoyed," Ali added.

