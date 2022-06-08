Ms. Marvel: When Brie Larson Knew Iman Vellani Would Be "Best Marvel"

So it's pretty clear based on what we're seeing from both critics and viewers alike that they're finding Disney+, Marvel Studios, and head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel just as "Marvel-ous" as we are (you're welcome). One person in particular who's proud of the work that Vellani's doing is her The Marvels co-star Brie Larson (Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel), with the pair being joined by Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau aka Photon from WandaVision) in Marvel Studios' 2023 film. But as impressed as everyone is by Vellani now, Larson is having some fun by claiming some bragging rights when it comes to knowing about Vellani's talent. Taking to social media, Larson shared a look at her first Zoom meeting with Vellani when the Ms. Marvel star was first brought aboard both the series and the upcoming film. "From our first Zoom, I knew she'd be the best Marvel," Larson captioned, and while the jury may still be out on that decision? Vellani is doing a fine job crafting a hero all her own.

Here's a look at Larson's post from earlier today:

With the series hitting Disney+ screens on Wednesday, June 8th, here's a look at the newest teaser for Ms. Marvel, followed by a look at the best moments from the red carpet at the streaming series' launch event:

Created by editors Sana Amanat & Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Now here's a look back at Vellani revealing what the path to being a "superhero" has been like, along with the cast & crew explaining why Vellani is perfect as Kamala Khan:

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the first two episodes currently streaming.