Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: my adventures with green lantern, my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Green Lantern EP Wyatt Offers Production Update

EP Jake Wyatt shared that My Adventures with Green Lantern is in pre-production, with the first episode being sent to Korea for animation.

Article Summary My Adventures with Green Lantern is in pre-production, with episode one heading to Korea for animation.

Jake Wyatt says Jessica Cruz will cameo in My Adventures with Superman Season 3 ahead of her Green Lantern series.

Wyatt teases a bold anime-inspired style for My Adventures with Green Lantern, drawing from a different Toonami era.

My Adventures with Green Lantern remains awaiting an official green light as DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation move ahead.

Earlier today, the premiere date for the third season of My Adventures with Superman was announced, with co-showrunner Jake Wyatt dropping a ton of details on what viewers can expect (for example, Cyborg Superman and Superboy in a take on "Reign of the Supermen"). And if you were hoping for an update on where things stand with DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation's My Adventures with Green Lantern, you weren't disappointed, either. Speaking with EW, Wyatt confirmed that Jessica Cruz would make a cameo this season, while the animated series is in pre-production and awaiting an official green light. "We are just about to ship our first episode to Korea for animation, so it's gonna be a minute," Wyatt added. As for how the series is being approached, Wyatt teased that it will be pretty clear early on which anime inspired the series. "Our take on Superman is very obviously inspired by Dragon Ball Z, among other things; there's a lot of anime influence. Lantern is inspired by a very different part of the same Toonami block. It'll be really clear once we start dropping promos, what part of the Toonami block inspired our Green Lantern show. We're not subtle, people."

My Adventures with Green Lantern follows high school student Jessica Cruz, whose life changes when a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses Cruz to be its champion. Cruz's life gets even more complicated when more debris from the Lanterns' ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes. Here's a look at what Wyatt had to share back in August 2025 regarding My Adventures with Green Lantern and My Adventures with Superman Season 3:

To those few speculating about My Adventures With Green Lantern: it's so much worse than you think. — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) August 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

I mean that if you hate fun, you are gonna have a real bad time. https://t.co/Lq8L9cjkNA — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) August 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In February 2025, Wyatt confirmed on social media that the two series will be set in the same timeline. Regarding animation style/look, Wyatt added, "We are gonna bring as much of the 'Superman' design team to 'Lantern' as we can." Here's a look at what Wyatt had to share:

We're making a new show! Some of you had questions—the show WILL take place in the same timeline as My Adventures With Superman. Stoked to expand and explore that universe with my buddy @gostephgo! https://t.co/1k11xqCi6v — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) February 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

We are gonna bring as much of the Superman design team to Lantern as we can! https://t.co/wo1qVLm4Cv — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) February 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

My Adventures With Green Lantern is executive-produced by Wyatt and Sam Register, with Stephanie Gonzaga co-executive producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!