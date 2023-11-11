Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, Jack Quaid, my adventures with superman, season 2, superman

My Adventures with Superman: Jack Quaid Drops Big Season 2 Update

Series star Jack Quaid offered an update on the production status of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman Season 2 - and it's good news.

One of the dozen or so things that we love about the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes being over (pending the actors' union ratifying their deal next week) is that folks are allowed to get back on social media and discuss what they're working on. And when you're talking about Jack Quaid (The Boys), you're talking about someone who could teach a masterclass in connecting with fans on a personal level while also giving them just enough "teases" to stay engaged between seasons. For this go-around, Quaid shared his appreciation for how Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman was received and how it's "an absolute dream" to be voicing The Man of Steel. But at the end, he dropped an update that was definitely good news about the show's future: "We have already have a season 2 in the can, so get ready for more at some point!"

Here's a look at Quaid's post thanking the fans for their support and offering that important Season 2 update:

Couldn't have been happier with the response to #MyAdventuresWithSuperman. Thank you to everyone who watched it. It was an absolute DREAM to voice this character. We have already have a season 2 in the can, so get ready for more at some point! @Superman @DCOfficial @jakewyattriot pic.twitter.com/ABHM1QNZlD — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) November 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"So, it's not announced yet. And there's nothing I can say until it's announced. So, I was gonna say the season premiere is coming out. Stay tuned for Season 2. We got the wonderful task of being able to make them both around the same time, and I'm very excited for this. There's so much stuff in Season 2 that I think is gonna blow people's minds. So yeah, just stay tuned, keep watching," co-producer & writer Josephine Campbell shared while checking in with Superman Homepage, confirming that it also consists of 10 episodes. And though the show's future is still a question mark beyond Season 2, Campbell urges fans to rewatch and get the word out about My Adventures with Superman because they're just getting started. "We have so many plans. We've got lots. We've got seasons upon seasons figured out. [Storyboard artist Brendan Clogher]'s got a whole board in his house that's got all these ideas, so we could keep going," Campbell added.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

