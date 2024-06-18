Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: episode 6, MAWS, my adventures with superman, preview, season 2

My Adventures with Superman S02E06 Preview: What Clark's Fighting For

Clark and Kara show what they're fighting for in a preview for My Adventures with Superman S02E06: "The Machine Who Would Be Empire."

Only days after it was announced that the animated series would be returning for a third season, it's time to turn our attention back to the second season of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman. The good news? Superman unlocked that very cool ice-breath move. The bad news? It still wasn't enough to keep him from getting beaten by Kara and captured on behalf of her "father" – Brainiac. That brings us to a clip from S02E06: "The Machine Who Would Be Empire," with Kara showing Clark what it is that she's fighting for – and Clark making sure she got to see who he's fighting for…

Here's a look at your early preview of this weekend's next chapter of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman S02E06: "The Machine Who Would Be Empire":

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!