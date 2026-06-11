Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Fathom Entertainment, Ocean's 11

Ocean's 11 Returns To Theaters To Celebrate Its 25th Anniversary

Ocean's 11 is returning to theaters to celebrate its 25th Anniversary, with Fathom Entertainment hosting two screenings this month.

Article Summary Ocean's 11 returns to theaters for its 25th anniversary, with Fathom Entertainment and Warner Bros. reviving the heist classic.

The Ocean's 11 25th anniversary screenings are set for June 21 and June 24 at participating theaters nationwide.

Both Ocean's 11 screenings will feature an exclusive introduction from film historian Leonard Maltin to open the event.

Fathom has not confirmed bonus content, special presentation details, or a 4K upgrade for the Ocean's 11 re-release.

Fathom Entertainment has partnered with Warner Bros. to bring Ocean's 11 back to theaters to celebrate the film's 25th Anniversary. It's hard to believe one of the most famous heist movies is turning 25 this Summer, but it's true: Steven Soderbergh adapted a screenplay by Ted Griffin into a box-office smash back in 2001. And while it may not be the exact anniversary date, Fathom is looking to make it an event across two nights.

Celebrating The Ultimate Vegas Heist's 25th Anniversary

The film will have two 25th Anniversary screenings at participating theaters on June 21 and June 24. The company wasn't clear whether the film would receive any special treatment, bonus scenes, or a 4K upgrade. But we do know that both screenings will feature an exclusive introduction by Leonard Maltin, who will discuss the film's history and appeal to open the show. However, it appears there will be multiple showings on both days, so it isn't a one-time event for every theater. Have fun catching one of the all-time best heist films again in theaters.

Ocean's 11: Summary

Dapper Danny Ocean (George Clooney) is a man of action. Less than 24 hours into his parole from a New Jersey penitentiary, the wry, charismatic thief is already rolling out his next plan. Following three rules — don't hurt anybody, don't steal from anyone who doesn't deserve it, and play the game like you've got nothing to lose — Danny orchestrates the most sophisticated, elaborate casino heist in history.

In one night, Danny's handpicked 11-man crew of specialists — including an ace card sharp (Brad Pitt), a master pickpocket (Matt Damon) and a demolition genius (Don Cheadle) — will attempt to steal over $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos owned by Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), the elegant, ruthless entrepreneur who just happens to be dating Danny's ex-wife Tess (Julia Roberts).

Coincidence or motive? Only Danny knows for sure. To score the cash, he'll have to risk his life and his chance of reconciling with Tess. But if it all goes according to Danny's intricate, nearly impossible plan, he won't have to choose between his stake in the heist and his high-stakes reunion with Tess…or will he?

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