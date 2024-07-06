Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, my adventures with superman, preview, season 2

My Adventures with Superman S02E08 Preview: Kara's Brainiac Beatdown

It's Kara vs. Brainiac in a look at tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee & Ishmael Sahid My Adventures with Superman.

Heading into this week's episode of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman, we know that Waller and Lex Luthor are becoming better buddies over Luthor's work on the Metallos, Metropolis is under martial law, Lois does not have good intentions when it comes to Kara and that Kryptonite sample, and a whole lot more. Here's hoping that Lois reconsiders her plan when it comes to Kara, though – based on the mini-teaser that was released earlier today, she might be Supes' last line of defense from a total body take-over (more on that in a minute).

Here's a look at Kara bringing the pain in a mini-teaser for "The Death of Clark Kent":

In the following previously released extended preview of this weekend's episode, Brainiac shares what his big-picture plan is now that the body containing his AI is starting to reach an expiration date (even more so now that we've some of the damage that Kara does to it). If any of you are assuming that means he plans on taking over Superman's body, you most definitely get to move to the front of the class:

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

