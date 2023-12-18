Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, my hero academia, toho animation

My Hero Academia Season 7 Set for May 2024 Debut & More (TRAILER)

Along with the release of an official trailer, we learned that My Hero Academia Season 7 will be hitting in May 2024 - and that's not all!

Following a great sixth season, TOHO Animation has announced when the upcoming seventh season of My Hero Academia will start streaming. The best part of the news is that we are not just waiting on a seventh season, but extra goodies are being worked on as well. The previous season was a phenomenal arc with strong writing – and beautiful art, as usual. The announcement was accompanied by poster art for one of the releases and a new trailer, doing a fantastic job of making us look forward to what is coming next.

As it stands, My Hero Academia Season 7 will be airing in Spring 2024, premiering May 4th, 2024. The announcement came with a new trailer showing us more of Star and Stripe, America's Number 1 Hero— a very intriguing character that resembles All Might a lot. Star will be voiced by Romi Park (Attack on Titan), who has voiced so many beloved characters over the years. However, starting on April 6th, 2024, we will have My Hero Academia Memories. It will be a four-part special that will look back on the show's special moments and also include new scenes that will lead directly into the following season.

Along with the announcement of My Hero Academia Season 7, it was revealed that the next film of the anime will be released in Summer 2024 in Japan, with no announcement regarding the premier in other countries as of yet. An updated visual with the release window was unveiled as well. It should be fun to look back upon six seasons of epic adventures over the years. No further details of the movie have been revealed, but I wonder if it will be in canon or just a stand-alone. I mean, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba has already proved that you can have whole arcs as movies. However, I feel there is so much going on in the manga that it truly lends itself to an anime. I guess we shall wait and see.

The trailer looks fantastic— I loved seeing Star and Stripe and cannot wait to see her in action. It also was very foreboding with all the group shots and the All Might snippet. I am very scared for what awaits our heroes in training after all they have lost so far. The most recent season of My Hero Academia was one of my favorites: it was a strong arc with great writing and dialogue, and the plot moved at a decent pace. The sixth season definitely has set up a new bar, and I am hoping for even more. I really liked how last season focused on mental health themes and the mental toll these fights have taken on our heroes. I think these subjects were handled pretty well throughout, and I wonder if we will see more of the repercussions of this throughout society and not just heroes. The ending to last season really set a great tone for what is to come.

