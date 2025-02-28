Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: mythic quest, Side Quest

Mythic Quest Expansion Series "Side Quest" Official Trailer Released

With all episodes hitting Apple TV+ on March 26, here's the official trailer for Side Quest, the anthology series spinoff from Mythic Quest.

For fans of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's Mythic Quest, March 26th is going to be a big day for two reasons. First, that's the day when the fourth season finale of the Apple TV+ series hits – but that's not all! Stemming from the same folks who brought you the main series, all four episodes of the all-new anthology series Side Quest will be ready for you to check out. An expansion of the Mythic Quest universe, Side Quest explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalita Grant, and many more in major roles across each installment of the series. Now, not only do we have an official trailer to pass along (waiting for you above), but we also have four new images to add to the image gallery that was previously released.

And here's a look back at the previously released image gallery for Side Quest:

With both series produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft, Mythic Quest is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. In addition, Side Quest is developed by and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney, with Rob McElhenney, Ganz, Hornsby, Day, Frenkel, Rotenberg, Boykin, Todd Biermann, and Genevieve Jones also serving as executive producers.

