Nancy Drew S03E04 Preview: Nancy Has Doubts; Supernatural Sleepwalking

So with the Frozen Heart murders solved, this week's episode of The CW's Nancy Drew should be a pretty smooth one for Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew. Of course, with a title like "The Demon of Piper Beach," we're getting the feeling that there's no rest for the wicked or the wicked-busters. First, a supernatural threat is causing an ever-increasing number of people around the town to sleepwalk. And we're not talking the funny, goes-to-the-kitchen-to-eat-leftovers-kind of sleepwalking. These slumbering walkabouts are about to get people killed. Oh, and about the Frozen Heart murders being solved? Yeah, Nancy's not too sure about that, either. Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview & promo for this week's mystery:

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 4 "The Demon of Piper Beach": THE SECRETS THAT YOU KEEP – When life-threatening sleepwalking suddenly spikes in town, the Drew Crew races to protect everyone from the supernatural threat that's causing these terrifying experiences, and Nancy (Kennedy McMann) begins to question whether the case of the Frozen Heart murders has been solved. Meanwhile, Nancy's unspoken feelings for Ace (Alex Saxon) resurface, and George (Leah Lewis) is shaken by an unwelcome friend request from a surprising source. Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Erika Harrison and Katharine DiSavino.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the third season of The CW's Nancy Drew:

Season three begins one week after the season two finale when we saw Nancy's (Kennedy McMann) mystical relative Temperance Hudson return to Horseshoe Bay with a dark agenda. Nancy's hopes of leaving her hometown for college will be derailed by this mysterious nemesis, and her fate will become entwined with that of her greatest foe yet. While contending with the escalating supernatural threat from her season-long adversary, our legendary teen detective investigates a series of grisly murders that seem to be sending a message to Nancy herself. Is she being stalked by a human serial killer? Or does the murderer originate from beyond the earthly realm? And how are the killings connected to the Hudson bloodline that Temperance and Nancy both share?

On the trail of the ongoing case, the Drew Crew will team up with Nancy while also grappling with their own challenges: Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), a former mechanic turned local businessman, must navigate his burgeoning romance with George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose paranormally shortened lifespan means she only has ten years left to live. Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), having tragically parted with her ghostly soulmate, becomes drawn into the long-lost practices of her occultist ancestors. Ace (Alex Saxon), on a path to figure out his calling in life, realizes that he may have feelings for Nancy – and that he may not be the only person competing for her affection.

At the same time, Nancy's biological father, former billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith), and her adoptive father, attorney Carson Drew (Scott Wolf), begin to find a way forward with Nancy as a family, now that she has publicly acknowledged her parentage and vowed to rectify the criminal legacy of the Hudsons. Putting aside their previous conflicts, the two dads work to support Nancy's headstrong independence and keep her out of harm's way as best they can. Carson will spark a romance that evolves him both personally and professionally, and Ryan will find himself tempted by his previous life as the morally compromised scion to an empire.

This season's adventures will bring Nancy and her friends' standalone cases, new love interests, and emotional journeys of self-discovery – culminating in a showdown with Temperance, which results in a shattering turn that will profoundly change all of their lives.