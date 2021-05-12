Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 15 Preview: Tom Swift Meets The Drew Crew

On tonight's episode of The CW's Nancy Drew, the worlds of the supernatural and cosmically paranormal collide with Tian Richards' (Dumplin', Burden) Tom Swift and Kennedy McMann's Nancy (and the Drew Crew) meeting up for the first time over an investigation that puts Nancy and Tom's belief systems at odds. Earlier this week, we learned that LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Jeopardy!) would be voicing Tom's steadfast AI companion and tough-love mentor, Barclay. Created by Tom when he was eight years old, Barclay has been by his side ever since- transferring himself to Tom's smartwatch, his tablet, his laptop, and even the screens of his car to offer astute encouragement and lightning-fast analysis. He's Tom's Hype Man, confidante, and friend- with a surprising depth of emotion and a journey of his own to take. And now, viewers get a chance to check out the preview images, overview, and promo for tonight's chapter, "The Celestial Visitor":

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 15 "The Celestial Visitor": TIAN RICHARDS ("BURDEN," "DUMPLIN") GUEST STARS AS TOM SWIFT – As things begin to go haywire at The Claw, a striking stranger appears looking for Nancy (Kennedy McMann), and announces himself as the billionaire Tom Swift (guest star Tian Richards). Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) has issues with the way Nancy insists on handling things with Celia (guest star Teryl Rothery). Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Noga Landau & Cameron Johnson.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nancy Drew 2×15 Promo "The Celestial Visitor" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnna1paRRJ8)

The CW's Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. His missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship, and the mysteries of the universe yet unsolved.

Inspired by the Stratemeyer Syndicate series of novels first introduced in 1910, the spinoff's lead character Swift is set to be introduced during the Ruben Garcia-directed 15th episode of the second season as a back-door pilot. The episode will see Swift crash into one of Nancy's investigations. She interprets the event as supernatural, while Swift believes it to be cosmically paranormal. Reportedly, a full pilot script is also in development, with Nancy Drew bosses Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau co-creating the new series with Cameron Johnson of Fake Empire, which also produces the original show. CBS Studios is set to produce, with Nancy Drew executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage executive producing Tom Swift alongside Lis Rowinski, Johnson, Landau, and Hsu Taylor.