Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: kennedy mcmann, nancy drew, preview, series finale, the cw, trailer

Nancy Drew Series Finale Overview Released; Season 4 Ep. 12 Images

With only three episodes of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew to go, we have a look at the series finale overview and more.

With only three episodes remaining for The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew, the series endgame is starting to come into focus. With that in mind, we have some important updates on what's to come to pass along. First up, we have preview images for the penultimate episode, S04E12: "The Heartbreak of Truth" (directed by Kristin Lehman and written by Celine Geiger). Following that, we have the official overview for the series finale, S04E13: "The Light Between Lives" (directed by Amanda Row and written by Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor & Lauren Glover) – with a ten-ton tease about the "most shocking discovery yet" determining Nancy (McMann) & Ace's (Alex Saxon) fate.

Nancy Drew Season 4: A Preview of the Final Season

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 11 "The Sinner's Sacrifice": Ryan (Riley Smith) shows up just in the nick of time to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) is thrown by a statement George (Leah Lewis) makes. Lastly, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) is left feeling concerned after speaking with Ace (Alex Saxon). Melinda Hsu Taylor directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Leilani Terrell.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 12 "The Heartbreak of Truth": PENULTIMATE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew head out to the graveyard after she receives a mysterious call. Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Celine Geiger.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 13 "The Light Between Lives": SERIES FINALE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew's mission to save Horseshoe Bay from the sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy's most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace (Alex Saxon). Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor & Lauren Glover.

Kennedy McMann Addresses Fans Pre-SAG-AFTRA Strike

In the following series of tweets, McMann explains that the strike means that she won't be able to join the Nancy Drew fans on social media to promote the event or engage during an episode. But she wants everyone to know how much she is going to miss them and how she will still be "lurking" online to see what they have to say.

welp…we actors are on strike. as strike rules mandate, I won't be contributing to any promo of my projects, which means I won't be here sharing in the madness with you all & egging you on or engaging in talk about the show until we see the other side of this strike (1/?) — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I can't tell you how terribly I'll miss you & this community for the time being…but I will be lurking! and I will be watching you all spiral and I WILL be laughing (affectionate) (2/?) — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

we'll talk soon. don't fret. ride the wave. love you forever x — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!