Naomi: The CW 2021-2022 Trailer Offers Look at Ava DuVernay Series

Yesterday, we learned that we would be seeing a lot more of Kaci Walfall's Naomi McDuffie now that award-winner Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer and co-executive producer Jill Blankenship's Naomi had received a series order from The CW. Based on the 2019-debuting comic book series co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker) and illustrated by artist Jamal Campbell, the series follows a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi is inspired to uncover its origins- and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. Now, viewers are getting a chance to catch some early glimpses at the midseason-debuting series courtesy of a new trailer from the network to promote its 2021-2022 programming line-up.

Set to the tune of Coldplay single "Higher Power," here's a look at The CW's 2021-2022 future:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The CW's 2021-2022 Season | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ka1SFpAx3WY)

From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship ("Arrow"), and starring Kaci Walfall ("Army Wives," "Power," "The Lion King" on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, "Kevin Can Wait"). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, "7th Heaven," "The Loudest Voice") and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, "The Fix"). After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, "Filthy Rich"), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, "Orange Is the New Black"), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig, "The System"); Annabelle's longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme, "Deliver Us From Evil"); proud "townie" Anthony (Will Meyers, "Bad Education"); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno). As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. Based on the characters from DC, NAOMI is written and executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, and executive produced by Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis ("Echo Park," "Queen Sugar") directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode. The series is from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television.

