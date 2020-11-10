With Netflix's Narcos: Mexico set to return in 2021 (for now) for its third season, it does so without Diego Luna's drug cartel leader Félix Gallardo and showrunner Eric Newman (Bright, Power Project). But with Félix no longer holding things together, a new chapter in the international drug trade is about to begin- and that means a whole bunch of new faces. The third season will see the addition of nine series regulars, as well as a number of guest stars- starting with Luis Gerardo Méndez's Victor Tapia, a Juarez cop with a moral dilemma who, despite his misgivings over getting involved, is drawn into the mystery of a series of brutal killings. Alberto Guerra's Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada is an independent drug trafficker whose unassuming manner belies the fact that he is quietly one step ahead of everyone else. Luisa Rubino's Andrea Nuñez is a young idealistic and ambitious journalist whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated.
In a move we're assuming was meant to keep certain storylines aspects from being spoiled, the following new cast members were announced with their character names but no description: Alejandro Furth as Ramon Salgado, Lorenzo Ferro as Alex Hodoyan, José Zúñiga as General Rebollo, Diego Calva as Arturo Beltran Leyva, Kristen Lee Gutoskie as Dani, and Beau Mirchoff as Steve Sheridan. In addition, the list of guest stars includes Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio "Bad Bunny" as Arturo "Kitty" Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang called the "Narco Juniors," described as a group of rich, well-connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs, and violence. Returning star Alberto Ammann as well as Yessica Borroto (Marta), Damayanti Quintanar (Hortencia), Manuel Uriza (Carlos Hank Gonzalez), and Markin López (Rogelio).