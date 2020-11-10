With Netflix's Narcos: Mexico set to return in 2021 (for now) for its third season, it does so without Diego Luna's drug cartel leader Félix Gallardo and showrunner Eric Newman (Bright, Power Project). But with Félix no longer holding things together, a new chapter in the international drug trade is about to begin- and that means a whole bunch of new faces. The third season will see the addition of nine series regulars, as well as a number of guest stars- starting with Luis Gerardo Méndez's Victor Tapia, a Juarez cop with a moral dilemma who, despite his misgivings over getting involved, is drawn into the mystery of a series of brutal killings. Alberto Guerra's Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada is an independent drug trafficker whose unassuming manner belies the fact that he is quietly one step ahead of everyone else. Luisa Rubino's Andrea Nuñez is a young idealistic and ambitious journalist whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated.

In a move we're assuming was meant to keep certain storylines aspects from being spoiled, the following new cast members were announced with their character names but no description: Alejandro Furth as Ramon Salgado, Lorenzo Ferro as Alex Hodoyan, José Zúñiga as General Rebollo, Diego Calva as Arturo Beltran Leyva, Kristen Lee Gutoskie as Dani, and Beau Mirchoff as Steve Sheridan. In addition, the list of guest stars includes Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio "Bad Bunny" as Arturo "Kitty" Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang called the "Narco Juniors," described as a group of rich, well-connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs, and violence. Returning star Alberto Ammann as well as Yessica Borroto (Marta), Damayanti Quintanar (Hortencia), Manuel Uriza (Carlos Hank Gonzalez), and Markin López (Rogelio).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZI2oLz0qvU Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Teaser | 'Announcement' | Rotten Tomatoes TV (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZI2oLz0qvU) Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix's empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder, and take-down only pushes real victory further away. Scoot McNairy returns for the third season, as well as José María Yázpik (Amado Carillo Fuentes), Alfonso Dosal (Benjamín Arellano Félix), Mayra Hermosillo (Enedina Arellano Felix), Matt Letscher (DEA agent James Kuykendall), Manuel Masalva (Ramón Arellano Félix), Alejandro Edda (Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán), and Gorka Lasaosa (Héctor Palma). After five seasons with the franchise, Newman is stepping back from showrunning responsibilities- with series co-creator Carlo Bernard assuming day-to-day duties. Newman will continue to executive produce alongside Bernard, Jose Padilha, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Eugene Stein, Alexandra Hunter, Katie O'Connell Marsh, Doug Miro, and Andrés Baiz. Wagner Moura (Pablo Escobar during the first two seasons of Narcos) is returning to the series, directing two episodes of a season that also finds Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Marquez, Luis Ortega, and Amat Escalante helming episodes.