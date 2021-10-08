Nash Bridges: USA Network Sets Don Johnson Return for November

On November 27, Don Johnson, Cheech Marin (Joe Dominguez), and Jeff Perry (Harvey Leek) will be hitting the mean streets of USA Network in the two-hour film Nash Bridges. Directed by Greg Beeman, the film (which could lead to a series) also stars Diarra Kilpatrick (American Koko), Bonnie Somerville (Heels), Joe Dinicol (Arrow), Alexia Garcia (Pose), Angela Ko (Rebel), and Paul James (The Last Ship). Produced by Village Roadshow Television, the film was written by Bill Chais and based on the original series created by Carlton Cuse. Johnson, Chais, Beeman, and Cuse will executive produce.

Kilpatrick's Lena Harris is the police captain and Nash's boss, while Dinicol's Steven Colton is a by-the-book millennial cop. Garcia's Chloe Zane is a fearless and tech-savvy member of the SIU Unit, while Ko's Ellie Tang is a rebellious, adrenaline junkie SIU Investigator. Finally, we have James' Keith "Philly" Morton, a tough-as-nails SIU inspector and Ellie's partner- while Somerville plays Christina Hunter, a psychiatrist who contracts with SIU to evaluate cops.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Don Johnson Is Prepping for the 'Nash Bridges' Reboot (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ww_YCC10EmE)

In an interview with Esquire in 2014, Johnson explained why he needed to dial back Dr. Hunter S. Thompson's (yes, him) first treatment for the first draft of the original series. "It was too Hunter! We conceived the idea about three in the morning at his place; he was my neighbor in Aspen. I had a commitment at CBS for a 22 episode series, anything I wanted to do. I could have done the phone book if I wanted. And Hunter was broke, needed money. I didn't really need to do the series, but I thought it would be a good way to look after my buddy," Johnson explained. "So I conceived it with him. It was originally called Off-Duty. It was about two off-duty cops. In the show, a lot of the storylines had to do with us doing off-duty business to help Cheech pay for expenses. We had a security service, a private detective agency, stuff like that, which fed stories into the other stuff. Anyway, that's how it was conceived."