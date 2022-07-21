National Treasure: Harvey Keitel Returns for "Edge of History"; Teaser

When series stars Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith, and executive producers Cormac & Marianne Wibberley held their panel earlier today at San Diego Comic-Con, they made sure they came prepared. And when it was over, fans of the film franchise looking to learn more about the Disney+ Original series National Treasure: Edge of History weren't disappointed. Along with a look at a new piece of key art, viewers were also treated to an intriguing new teaser. And fans of the films will also be happy to hear that Harvey Keitel ("Pulp Fiction"), who played Peter Sadusky, will join the series as a guest star in the same role.

With the series set to stream soon, here's a look at the latest teaser for Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History (followed by a behind-the-scenes featurette):

The series focuses on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. During the panel, executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley shared their vision for the reboot of the smash hit franchise and how incredibly thrilled they are to showcase this dream cast for the series, which also includes Academy and Tony Award®-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. It was previously announced that Justin Bartha will guest star in the series, reprising his role as Riley Poole.

In addition to Olivera, the series also stars Zuri Reed ("Flatbush Misdemeanors") as Tasha, Jess' ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Antonio Cipriano ("Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway) as Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha's affections; Jordan Rodrigues ("Lady Bird") as Ethan, Jess' childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Jake Austin Walker ("Rectify") as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters; Catherine Zeta-Jones ("Chicago") as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; and Lyndon Smith ("Parenthood") as FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there's a greater conspiracy at hand.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer, with Mira Nair directing and executive producing. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature for Disney+.