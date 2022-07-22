National Treasure: Edge of History Wants "Iconic" Nicolas Cage On Show

On the first day of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022, National Treasure: Edge of History stars Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith, and executive producers Cormac & Marianne Wibberley offered attendees (and us, thanks to social media and YouTube) not only a teaser, new key art, and a behind-the-scenes featurette, but also the news that Harvey Keitel ("Pulp Fiction") will return to guest star as his character from the films, Peter Sadusky. Of course, when you have "National Treasure" in your title, and you're connecting back to the films, a fan can help but wonder if there's any interest or any chance of Nicolas Cage reprising his role as Benjamin Franklin Gates for at least a guest turn (or even a voice over a speaker).

Well, the executive producers and members of the cast were asked that very question after their SDCC panel, and let's just say that Cage has some fans over at the show that would be more than willing to accommodate schedules:

With the series set to stream soon, here's a look at the latest teaser for Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History (followed by a behind-the-scenes featurette):

The series focuses on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. During the panel, executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley shared their vision for the reboot of the smash hit franchise and how incredibly thrilled they are to showcase this dream cast for the series, which also includes Academy and Tony Award®-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. It was previously announced that Justin Bartha will guest star in the series, reprising his role as Riley Poole.

In addition to Olivera, the series also stars Zuri Reed ("Flatbush Misdemeanors") as Tasha, Jess' ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Antonio Cipriano ("Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway) as Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha's affections; Jordan Rodrigues ("Lady Bird") as Ethan, Jess' childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Jake Austin Walker ("Rectify") as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters; Catherine Zeta-Jones ("Chicago") as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; and Lyndon Smith ("Parenthood") as FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there's a greater conspiracy at hand.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer, with Mira Nair directing and executive producing. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature for Disney+.