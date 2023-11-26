Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: christmas, Kelly Clarkson, nbc, preview, Rockefeller Center

NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center: Cher, Seth MacFarlane & More

Set for Wednesday, November 29th & hosted by Kelly Clarkson, here's a preview of NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree-lighting event.

NBC has a pretty impressive lineup covering this year's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special – with Emmy & Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson hosting & performing a number of holiday hints. That said, the annual tree-lighting tradition is too big for any one person (plus, Clarkson deserves a chance to have some fun, too) – but we're not too sure the vocal stylings of TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin will be enough to save the day. Thankfully, they won't have to shoulder the entertainment burden. Also on tap for the show are Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, Cher, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, Manuel Turizo, and more. Blackstone & Palmer, Foster & McPhee, and Gillies & MacFarlane are all set for holiday duets – while Cher will perform solo as well as join Love for a special song. And before you ask? Yes, the Radio City Rockettes will be taking a break from Radio City Music Hall's annual Christmas Spectacular for a festive performance.

With the two-hour telecast airing live on Wednesday, November 29th, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC & Peacock, here's a look back to the end of October, when Clarkson first announced on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she would be hosting & performing at this year's Christmas tree-lighting ceremony:

In the following clip, Clarkson's musical director, Jason Halbert, announces that High Tech High School in Secaucus, New Jersey, is this year's winning local school choir and will be joining the live event. Here's a look at Clarkson, Halbert, and NBC 4 New York's Natalie Pasquarella sharing the news with the students:

So what about the biggest star of the show – the Christmas tree? This year's special event will celebrate the lighting of an 80-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from Vestal, N.Y. Weighing approximately 12 tons, the tree will be adorned with 50,000+ multi-colored LED lights. Resting atop the tree is a three-dimensional Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals – meaning it's pretty pricey (and that we would definitely not want to be one of the folks handling it). Unfortunately, there will be no strings of popcorn again this year – but there's always next year.

NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center is produced by the Emmy Award-winning Brad Lachman Productions. Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken serve as executive producers – with Matt Lachman producing and Glenn Weiss directing.

