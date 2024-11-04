Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: christmas, Kelly Clarkson, Rockefeller Center

NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center: Kelly Clarkson Returns as Host

Set for the network and Peacock on Wednesday, December 4th, NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center is welcoming back Kelly Clarkson as host.

During Monday's edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson had some excellent holiday news to pass along. NBC's 2024 Christmas in Rockefeller Center will be airing live on Wednesday, December 4th (8-10 pm ET) on the network and also streaming on Peacock – and Clarkson will be back to host for the second consecutive year. Details on who else will be joining Clarkson for the annual tree-lighting ceremony and more will be rolled out over the next few weeks – but you can check out Clarkson's announcement above (and look back at last year's ceremony below).

NBC's 2023 Christmas in Rockefeller Center Highlights

Last year, Clarkson & TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin were on hand to throw the switch – but they were far from alone, with Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, Cher, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, Manuel Turizo, and more on hand to help bring out the holiday spirit. Blackstone & Palmer, Foster & McPhee, and Gillies & MacFarlane all contributed holiday duets – while Cher performed solo as well as with Love for a special song (and that's because Cher & Darlene Love get to do whatever they want – because this is Cher & Darlene Love we're talking about here, people!). Of course, the Radio City Rockettes were also on hand for a festive performance. And it all culminated with the lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center – but just in case you missed it? Here's a look at an image gallery of what went down – followed by a look at the moment everyone was counting down to…

And here's a look at what the night was all about – the official lighting of the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree:

The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is officially lit 🎄 pic.twitter.com/QtXfw2Gfte — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

NBC's 2023 Christmas in Rockefeller Center was produced by the Emmy Award-winning Brad Lachman Productions. Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken serve as executive producers – with Matt Lachman producing and Glenn Weiss directing.

