Posted in: Anime, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime awards, Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026: My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer Win Big

My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle were just two of the big winners during Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026.

Article Summary Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 crowned My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Anime of the Year and Demon Slayer won Film of the Year.

Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira hosted a star-packed Anime Awards celebration with performances honoring Evangelion, Naruto, and more.

Tatsuya Nagamine received the Global Impact Award, celebrating a career that shaped anime culture and fans worldwide.

Major Anime Awards winners also included Lazarus, ONE PIECE, Gachiakuta, Solo Leveling, and The Apothecary Diaries.

Hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira, the tenth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards recognized some of the best and brightest that the industry has to offer on Saturday with a star-studded event honoring the creators, musicians, and performers powering the global love of anime. While there was a whole lot of love to go around, it would be Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle walking away with Film of the Year, and the final season of My Hero Academia taking home the top honor of Anime of the Year (presented by singer/songwriter and long-time anime fan The Weeknd).

The festivities kicked off with a look back at nearly a decade of Anime of the Year winners underlined by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, arranged by Kazunori Miyake and conducted by Hirofumi Kurita. 2017 winner Dean Fujioka performed "History Maker," from Yuri!!! on ICE – the very first Crunchyroll Anime Awards' Anime of the Year recipient. From there, Japanese singer Yoko Takahashi performed a 30th anniversary tribute to 1995's seminal anime Neon Genesis Evangelion featuring the renowned theme "A Cruel Angel's Thesis." Pornograffitti performed in honor of My Hero Academia's 10th anniversary and the show's conclusion. Legendary rock band Asian Kung-Fu Generation performed their beloved hit "Haruka Kanata," the second opening theme for the seminal shounen series Naruto.

In addition, visionary director Tatsuya Nagamine was honored with the Global Impact Award, in recognition of his groundbreaking works that have left an indelible mark on culture, history, and the hearts of audiences around the world. Ahead of the award presentation, viewers were treated to highlights from Nagamine's career. Masayuki Sato, an animator who worked closely with Nagamine on numerous projects, including Happiness Charge PreCure! and One Piece, and with whom he shared a deep personal friendship, accepted the Award on Nagamine's behalf.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 Winners

This year's winners were revealed by a global slate of celebrity anime fan presenters including admired actor and generational voice Asuka Saito; K-pop artist BamBam, globally celebrated cosplayer Enako; award-winning Japanese actor Kasumi Arimura; electric comedic duo Mitorizu; acclaimed Japanese actor Nanase Nishino; leading Brazilian esports and gaming host Nyvi Estephan; prominent pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna; founding architect of Wu-Tang Clan RZA; K-pop singer and dancer TEN; globally acclaimed actor Winston Duke; and Granny-nominated Recording Artist Young Miko. Without further ado, here's a look at ther big winners during Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026!

Anime of the Year – My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON



Film of the Year – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle



Best Original Anime – Lazarus



Best Continuing Series – ONE PIECE



Best New Series – Gachiakuta



Best Opening Sequence – On The Way – AiNA THE END – DAN DA DAN Season 2



Best Ending Sequence – I — BUMP OF CHICKEN — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON



Best Action – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-



Best Comedy – DAN DA DAN Season 2



Best Drama – The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)



Best Isekai Anime – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3



Best Romance – The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity



Best Slice of Life – SPY x FAMILY Season 3



Best Animation – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-



Best Background Art – Gachiakuta



Best Character Design – Gachiakuta



Best Director – Akinori Fudesaka, Norihiro Naganuma — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)



Best Main Character – Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)



Best Supporting Character – Katsuki Bakugo — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON



"Must Protect At All Cost" Character – Anya Forger — SPY x FAMILY Season 3



Best Anime Song – IRIS OUT — Kenshi Yonezu — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc



Best Score – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina



Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) – Aoi Yuki — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)



Best Voice Artist Performance (English) – Lucien Dodge — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle



Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic) – Tariq Obaid — Taro Sakamoto — SAKAMOTO DAYS



Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese) – Charles Emmanuel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle



Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish ) – Carles Teruel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle



Best Voice Artist Performance (French)- Bastien Bourlé — Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON



Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Gerrit Schmidt—Foß — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle



Best Voice Artist Performance (Hindi) – Abhishek Sharma — Jinshi — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)



Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian) – Mosè Singh — Denji — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc



Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish) – Jose Antonio Toledano — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

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