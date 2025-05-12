Posted in: NBA, NBC, Sports, TV | Tagged: michael jordan, nba

NBC's NBA Coverage Taps Michael Jordan as Special Correspondent

Michael Jordan is joining the crew over at NBC as a special correspondent when the network begins airing NBA games again this fall.

Michael Jordan, the best basketball player of all time, unless you are a huge LeBron James fan, is doing something many thought he would never do. He will be joining the NBC NBA coverage as a special correspondent when the network begins airing games again this fall. This is a massive get for NBC, though nobody knows if Jordan will actually be good in front of the camera, as he has never really done this type of thing before. The closest comparison we can draw is to The Last Dance, the 2020 docuseries that aired during the pandemic shutdowns and captivated the country. Judging by the memes and quotes that live on from those episodes to this day, it is safe to say that there is a good chance this could be on that level.

A legendary addition to our team! We're thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Pjsq8tokfi — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 12, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Michael Jordan & John Tesh: The Most Important Figures in Basketball This Fall

During Michael Jordan's playing days, the NBA on NBC played a significant role in transforming him into a global icon. Many of his most significant moments in the sport, including winning six NBA Championships, took place on the network, and they would be smart to lean into that, as they did at their upfront presentation today, where they made the announcement. They played a video of Jordan announcing that he was joining the team, followed by a video package showcasing his best moments, which was played for the crowd. Play-by-play man Mike Tirico said it best on stage, according to Deadline, "It doesn't get any more electrifying than that."

The nostalgia button is going to be smashed down big time this fall when NBC takes coverage back. Michael Jordan and "Roundball Rock" go together like PB&J, and fans are going to be hyped to watch games again. Even though NBA ratings were down this year, having these prime time games during the week is going to make a huge difference, and we all know, presentation is everything for live sports these days. Having the greatest of all time, and that song is half the battle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!