NCIS S23E09: "Heaven and Nature": Here's Our Midseason Finale Preview

As we head into the midseason break, here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS S23E09: "Heaven and Nature."

Article Summary NCIS S23E09 features a Christmas heist as a truck of toys for the Navy's holiday drive goes missing.

Parker’s mother's secret comes to light, adding personal stakes to the midseason finale drama.

Knight tackles her first NCIS: Elite assignment, tracking a former team member in a suspenseful twist.

Episode preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and four sneak peek videos.

A stolen truck filled with toys for the Navy's annual Christmas drive is just the tip of the iceberg for tonight's midseason finale of CBS's NCIS, "S23E09: "Heaven and Nature." Along with an official overview and image gallery for tonight's holiday-themed year-ender, we also have a trailer and four (that's right, four) sneak peeks at some of the action – here's a look at our updated preview:

NCIS Season 23 Episode 9: "Heaven and Nature" Preview

NCIS Season 23 Episode 9: "Heaven and Nature" – McGee and Torres try to recover a stolen truck filled with toys for the Navy's annual Christmas drive while the truth about Parker's mother is finally revealed. Also, Knight is given her first NCIS: Elite mission, which involves tracking down a former member of the team. Written by Scott Williams and directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

