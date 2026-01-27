Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins, ncis: sydney

NCIS S23E10, NCIS: Origins S02E09 & NCIS: Sydney S03E09 Previews

Check out the images/overviews for NCIS S23E10: "Her," NCIS: Origins S02E09: "Fools Rush In," and NCIS: Sydney S03E09: "South of Nowhere."

Article Summary Get previews and official overviews for NCIS S23E10, NCIS: Origins S02E09, and NCIS: Sydney S03E09.

NCIS S23E10: Knight is ordered to arrest ex-teammate Bishop, now a wanted cyber-terrorist.

NCIS: Origins S02E09: Gibbs’ Vegas elopement and a deadly theater bombing shake the team.

NCIS: Sydney S03E09: The team investigates a murder at a remote Antarctica research base under pressure.

CBS has been doing its part this week to get fans psyched for the new and returning series set to hit our screens beginning next month. To do that, the network has been dropping official overviews and image galleries for midseason return episodes or series premieres. If you're an "NCIS" universe fan, then you're going to love what we have for you below. First up, we have a look at NCIS S23E10: "Her," followed by looks at NCIS: Origins S02E09: "Fools Rush In" and NCIS: Sydney S03E09: "South of Nowhere" – all arriving on March 3rd.

NCIS Season 23 Episode 10: "Her" Preview

NCIS Season 23 Episode 10: "Her" – On her first NCIS: Elite mission, Knight is given orders to hunt down and arrest Eleanor Bishop after the former member of the NCIS team is designated a wanted cyber-terrorist. In need of someone to trust, Bishop turns to Torres, and the two come face to face for the first time since she abruptly left nearly five years ago. Written by Christopher J. Waild and directed by Rocky Carroll.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 9: "Fools Rush In" Preview

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 9: "Fools Rush In" – As the team discovers Gibbs' drunken Vegas elopement with Diane, the newlyweds contemplate their future. Also, the team investigates a fatal movie theater bombing with a connection to the Pruitt compound, where Franks' brother Mason (guest star Philip Winchester) is staying. Written by Margarita Matthews. Directed by Diana Valentine.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 9: "South of Nowhere" Preview

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 9: "South of Nowhere" – The team races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on the eve of polar night – and make it out before their plane engine freezes and they're trapped in darkness for six months. Written by Josh Sambono & Morgan O'Neill and directed by Kriv Stenders.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!