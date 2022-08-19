Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (At Least On Lucifer)

Do you know what one of the cool things is about reserving judgment until you've actually experienced something? More often than not, your initial views end up either being wrong or at least dramatically different than how they first started. A perfect example of this was when Netflix, creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation) announced that Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) would be taking on the role of Lucifer in their adaptation of The Sandman. Now, a whole lot of fans of the popular Tom Ellis-starring Lucifer took to social media to vent their outrage over Ellis not being selected to play the part instead. Mind you, this went on even as Gaiman continued to explain that these were two different Lucifers with two entirely different approaches. And then the series premiered, and guess what? Yup, Christie blew everyone's minds with a take that could only be more different from Ellis' if you actually changed Lucifer's name. But now, with all of the drama having rolled off into the sunset and the series doing well, it does give us time to cover some more fun stuff. Like learning that Neil Gaiman is God. Kinda.

Okay, we don't know why we didn't make the call (and we'll be beating ourselves up over it for days), but it took a fan on Twitter asking a very important question about Lucifer Season 3 for us to realize that Gaiman served as the narrating voice of God on the series. Holy crap, how did we not connect those dots? It's not like Gaiman doesn't have a very distinct voice… we just blanked on that one. Before the end of its run, Dennis Haysbert (someone else with a very distinctive voice) would join the cast in the role of God and do an amazing job of it. But now, we've got to go back and listen to Gaiman's narrating work again.

The two-part "bonus" Episode 11 that dropped overnight is a mix of live-action and animation, adapting Gaiman's "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" & "Calliope" with a line-up of names that includes James McAvoy, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Sandra Oh, Arthur Darvill, and more, from a teleplay by Catherine Smyth-McMullen. Here's a rundown of the episode's two chapters:

The animated "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, as well as guest voice cast members including Sandra Oh as The Prophet, Rosie Day as The Tabby Kitten, David Gyasi as The Grey Cat, Joe Lycett as The Black Cat, Neil Gaiman himself as Crow/Skull Bird, James McAvoy as Golden-Haired Man, David Tennant as Don, Georgia Tennant as Laura Lynn, Michael Sheen as Paul, Anna Lundberg as Marion, Nonso Anozie as Wyvern, Diane Morgan as Gryphon, and Tom Wu as Hippogriff. Meanwhile, the live-action "Calliope" is directed by Louise Hooper, and features Sturridge along with guest stars Melissanthi Mahut as Calliope, Arthur Darvill as Richard Madoc, Nina Wadia as Fate Mother, Souad Faress as Fate Crone, Dinita Gohil as Fate Maiden, Kevin Harvey as Larry, Amita Suman as Nora, and Derek Jacobi as Erasmus Fry. Now here's a look at the trailer that was released (with the episode now streaming):

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.