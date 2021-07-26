Netflix, Joe Henderson Developing Live-Action Pokemon Series: Report

If there's one thing that's clear from Joe Henderson's (Graceland, White Collar) recent career decisions, it's that he's looking to keep a diverse portfolio. With the co-showrunner facing the end of Lucifer starting in September and an adaptation of his comic book Shadecraft being developed at the streaming service, reports surfaced on Monday that Henderson and Netflix are developing a like-action Pokemon series. Henderson is reportedly attached to write and executive produce, with the series expected to be in the same style as 2019's Ryan Reynolds-voiced film Detective Pikachu.

Variety first reported the news exclusively, though at the time of this writing representatives from Netflix and Henderson had not responded to requests for comment.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Final Season | Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwCudKk1G4I&t=1s)

Speaking of Season 6 of Lucifer (aside from the date announcement video above) how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).

