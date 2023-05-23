Netflix: Love Is Sharing A Password (And Paying $7.99/Month For It) Netflix is officially going to start cracking down on password-sharing in the U.S. (seriously) - here's what you need to know about it.

We were warned. We knew it was coming. And yet… it never felt like that day would ever arrive. But unfortunately, it has. Back in March 2022, we covered how Netflix was looking to crack down on password sharing as one of its steps toward righting the streamer's financial ship. And then, just before the end of the year and after some international market testing (Chile, Costa Rica & Peru), Netflix announced that a new plan would be in place in 2023 to crack down on what they see as a ton of cash that's being lost by continuing to embrace password sharing like the streamer used to, back in 2017. Beginning today, U.S. subscribers are getting the news that if they're sharing their password with someone they're not living with, that's not a problem – but they're going to have to pay an additional $7.99/month to add them (or transfer a profile to a new membership). "Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with – your household," began the email & blog post that went live earlier today, offering the initial details (see below).

While subscribers will still be able to access the streaming service while traveling via devices like their phones & laptops and on hotel & other vacation locations, Netflix is expected to begin blocking devices that continue to attempt to access the streaming service without paying the additional fee. The announcement comes three months after the streaming service introduced its paid-sharing plans in four international markets (including an option that allows the primary account holder to pay an additional monthly fee for a subaccount for one or two people who don't live with the primary account holder. Originally planned for the first quarter of 2023, Netflix looked to roll out the plan in four larger markets before implementing the anti-password-sharing in the U.S. Here's a look at what the streamer had to say:

