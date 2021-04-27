New Amsterdam: Anupam Kher Addresses Series Exit, Thanks Show Family

Earlier this month, NBC's hit medical drama New Amsterdam revealed to viewers that Dr. Vijay Kapoor's resignation wasn't done for the show's storyline but for a very real reason. Anupam Kher (Silver Linings Playbook, Sense8) made the decision to exit the series to devote his time to caring for his actress-wife Kirron, who's been battling cancer (with Kher confirming her diagnosis via a statement). Now, Kher has taken to Instagram to address his exit from the series as well as his appreciation for the cast, crew, and fans for their understanding and support.

"This past year has been difficult for so many people around the world, not least for Dr. Kapoor. It was an incredibly special time for me to be part of this show and one I will never forget," Kher wrote in the caption of his post. "The New Amsterdam Family will always hold a special place in my heart. I am grateful to the audience for their love, support and good wishes, particularly for my wife, Kirron, at this time. I hope you all will continue to join me on my journey and future projects."

"Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer," said Kher in a statement to The Hindustan Times earlier this month. "She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors She's always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love."

Medical director Dr. Max Goodwin is committed to solving systemic health care issues at the hospital. Add in the grieving of his wife's death, his responsibilities as a single father and his cancer still lingering in the rear-view mirror, everyone around Max must wonder how long he can sustain this impossible load. But "How can I help?" is not just Max's catchphrase, it's his reason for living. As long as he's helping others, Max is able to find hope in the most hopeless of places. While navigating their own personal journeys – Sharpe's career shifts, Bloom's reuniting with her mother, Reynolds' departure, Frome's struggle with body image and Kapoor's upcoming grandchild – the doctors also strive to play out Max's "How can I help?" mantra.

Inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital" and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital, New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, and Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher. David Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce along with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg, and Shaun Cassidy. New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Pico Creek Productions, and Mount Moriah.