New Show In The Big Bang Theory Universe Greenlit For Max A new show "derived" from The Big Bang Theory is in the works from Chuck Lorre. Plot details are currently unknown, and this is the second spinoff show.

The world of The Big Bang Theory is continuing to grow. The first show ran over 250 episodes, winning multiple Emmys in the comedy department. It also helped boost the careers of several of its stars, who have gone on to star in shows and movies themselves. When it was announced in 2017 that there would be a prequel series following Sheldson called Young Sheldon, many people thought it would be a one-and-done show that wouldn't last more than a season. However, the show continues six seasons later [and has already been renewed for a seventh]. It isn't surprising that people would look at those two shows and think there is more in that universe that could be explored. So it isn't surprising that it was announced today that a new show from Chuck Lorre "derived" from The Big Bang Theory was in the works. At the moment, we don't have any plot details about who it will focus on, when in the timeline it will take place, and if it will even feature some familiar characters as Young Sheldon does. We know that it is a collaboration between Lorre, Max, and WBTV. Ever since it premiered to massive ratings, The Big Theory has been a topic of conversation for TV watchers and those familiar with the demographics that the show portrays. Many people have written about the show's good and bad aspects. It'll be interesting to see if Lorre has taken any of the criticism of the original show into account when developing this new one. We'll have to see, but there is a good chance that this one will be massive one way or another.

Full Press Release Below:

Max and executive producer Chuck Lorre are developing a new comedy series derived from "The Big Bang Theory." The project is in the works at Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre is under an overall deal. Plot details are currently under wraps. Lorre will executive produce via Chuck Lorre Productions. The new show would be the second collaboration between Max, Lorre, and WBTV. Lorre and Nick Bakay are currently in production on the new Max Original comedy series "How to Be a Bookie," starring Sebastian Maniscalco.

This would mark the second series derived from the world of "The Big Bang Theory," following the prequel "Young Sheldon," which begins with Iain Armitage starring as "The Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper as a nine-year-old, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. "Young Sheldon" is in its sixth season on CBS and ranks as the #1 comedy on TV among Total Viewers.

All episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" and the first five seasons of "Young Sheldon" are available to stream on Max in the U.S. "The Big Bang Theory" debuted in 2007 and was the number-one comedy in the world when it concluded its successful 12-season run in 2019 as the longest-running multi-camera series in television history, with 279 episodes. The series won ten Emmy® Awards and received 55 Emmy® nominations. Additionally, "The Big Bang Theory" won a Critics Choice TV Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and The Humanitas Prize.